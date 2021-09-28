- Advertisement -

The family of the late Abdul Nasir Yussif, one of the two persons who died during a clash between residents and armed security personnel in Ejura in the Ashanti Region, say they are not satisfied with the committee’s report.

The Government on Monday, September 27, 2021, published the report of the three-member committee tasked to probe the disturbances that resulted in the death of two persons and injuries to four others.

Among other things, the committee recommends adequate compensation for the families of two deceased persons, namely, Abdul Nasir Yusif and Murtala Suraj Mohammed. It further recommends adequate compensation be paid to other injured persons namely, Louis Ayikpa (20years), Awal Misbau (16 years), and Nasif Nuhu (30 years).

SEE ALSO: Gov’t publishes Ejura Committee report containing 10 recommendations – See it here!

But the family of the late Abdul Nasir Yussif say they will reject any compensation presented to the family by the government because the report did not indicate any severe punishment for those whose actions caused the two deaths and injuries to four persons, who were protesting against the death of a social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed.

In an interview with Citi News, Abdullai Abubakar, the brother of one of the two deceased persons, said they want the persons who killed their relative to be brought to book.

“We have gone through the report, and it is not in our favour because you can’t come and kill someone’s relative and give the family money and say it’s okay. This is why crime is continuing in this country every day because we are living in a system of impunity, that is what we want to stop.”

“Our problem is not money, so you want to compensate us for what? All we want is justice. We are not going to take any money without trial. Will our relatives come back to life if we take the money.”

The only sanctions were a recommendation for the removal of the MCE for the area, and perhaps the transfer of the Ejura Police Commander.

There were no strong recommendations for actions against the military personnel who fired the shots or the Ashanti Regional Minister who called in the military.

Below is the full recommendations made by the committee;

1. Adequate compensation for the families of the two deceased persons, Abdul Nasir Yusuf and Murtala Suraj Mohammed. It further recommended compensation for injured persons, Louis Ayikpa, Awal Misbau, and Nasif Nuhu.

2. The immediate transfer of the District Police commander of Ejura, DSP Philip Kojo Hammond for his incompetence in handling the situation and also for the fact that his relationship with the community seems to have been damaged beyond repair.

3. The expansion of the Ejura Police Station and an increase in personnel.

4. The removal of the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipal Chief Executive, Honourable Mohammed Salisu Bamba, since his continuous presence as MCE would exacerbate the already tense security situation in Ejura.

5. The Military Establishment review the actions of the section on the ground, led by Lieutenant Martin Opoku Adusei, for the inappropriate use of force, and apply appropriate sanctions.

6. The training of REGSEC, MUSEC, and DISEC officials in the Ashanti Region in Conflict and Crisis Management at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College at least once every year.

7. The development of a joint Standard Operative Procedure (SOP) for Military/ Police operations, including roles for indispensable allied agencies like the National Fire Service, National Ambulance Service, etc.

8. The National Commission for Civic Education should intensify its Public education in relation to the rights, obligations, and civic responsibilities of the people of Ejura.

9. All crowd/riot/crisis control units be made to wear bodycams, and all vehicles and mobile gadgets employed must also have cameras.

10. The establishment of Sports and Recreational Facilities in Ejura under the Zongo Development Fund, to rechannel the energies of the youth.