- Advertisement -

Ghanaian diplomat, and ex-former NDC Presidential aspirant and Minister of State, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has caused serious traffic on social media with his marriage proposal to girlfriend.

READ ALSO: My wife is been chased by lesbians – Reggie Rockstone

The NDC big man will soon walk down the aisle with his newly found love and longtime girlfriend Dr Awura Mansa.

In a video fast going viral on social media, the politician knelt in front of Dr Awura Mansa and presented her with a ring in a beautiful ceremony in the presence of some relatives and friends.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

READ ALSO: Nana Ama Mcbrown finally explains the real reason why she licked her daughter’s lips in public

Spio-Garbrah before he knelt to propose, spoke so highly of Awuara Mansa and describing her as a wonderful person he would love to spend the rest of his life with.

Congratulations.