Ekow Spio-Garbrah finds love; proposes marriage to girlfriend

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ekwow-Spio-Garbrah
Ghanaian diplomat, and ex-former NDC Presidential aspirant and Minister of State, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has caused serious traffic on social media with his marriage proposal to girlfriend.

The NDC big man will soon walk down the aisle with his newly found love and longtime girlfriend Dr Awura Mansa.

In a video fast going viral on social media, the politician knelt in front of Dr Awura Mansa and presented her with a ring in a beautiful ceremony in the presence of some relatives and friends.

Spio-Garbrah before he knelt to propose, spoke so highly of Awuara Mansa and describing her as a wonderful person he would love to spend the rest of his life with.

Congratulations.

