EL joins Ama K. Abebrese and others in “rubbishing” Lutterodt’s rape victim comments

Award-winning rapper, singer, and producer Elom Adablah famously known as EL has taken a swipe at the controversial Counsellor George Lutterodt over his comments about rape victims enjoying the act at some point.

In a video that made a serious buzz on social media, the marriage counselor while on a show at Adom TV mentioned that victims of rape don’t feel pain throughout their ordeal but end up enjoying the act.

He was quoted as saying, “ When the act begins you are not ready for it, but during the act you consent to it”.

In response to why victims report rape cases, he stated that per the law, sex is supposed to be consensual and so once it is forced it has to be reported.

Again, he asserted that research had proven that most victims of rape end up having sexual relationships with the perpetrators.

These comments have caused a massive uproar on social media particularly in a time when rape culture has been widely condemned.

Seasoned British-Ghanaian actress, Ama K. Abebrese in a post on Instagram lambasted Lutterodt for his comments and labeled him a self-professed counselor and a rape apologist.

Ama who was clearly upset called Lutterodt irresponsible for passing comments that fuel sexual violence and trivializes the ordeal rape victims go through.

However, the VGMA2016 Artiste of the year has also joined the conversation.

In a tweet that read, ”Personally I don’t Blame Lutterodt, he can’t be helped. I blame the stations that continue to give him the platform to spew and spread his dangerous and ignorant rhetoric”, the rapper blamed media houses who give Lutterodt the space to showcase what he calls ignorance.

Counsellor Lutterodt is yet to respond to these comments and we promise to keep you updated as the story unfolds.