type here...
GhPage Entertainment EL joins Ama K. Abebrese and others in "rubbishing" Lutterodt's rape victim...
Entertainment

EL joins Ama K. Abebrese and others in “rubbishing” Lutterodt’s rape victim comments

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
El Ama K Abebrese Counsellor Lutterodt
El Ama K Abebrese Counsellor Lutterodt
- Advertisement -

Award-winning rapper, singer, and producer Elom Adablah famously known as EL has taken a swipe at the controversial Counsellor George Lutterodt over his comments about rape victims enjoying the act at some point.

READ: Rape victims don’t feel pain throughout their ordeal – Counselor Lutterodt

In a video that made a serious buzz on social media, the marriage counselor while on a show at Adom TV mentioned that victims of rape don’t feel pain throughout their ordeal but end up enjoying the act.

He was quoted as saying, “ When the act begins you are not ready for it, but during the act you consent to it”.

In response to why victims report rape cases, he stated that per the law, sex is supposed to be consensual and so once it is forced it has to be reported.

Again, he asserted that research had proven that most victims of rape end up having sexual relationships with the perpetrators.

These comments have caused a massive uproar on social media particularly in a time when rape culture has been widely condemned.

Seasoned British-Ghanaian actress, Ama K. Abebrese in a post on Instagram lambasted Lutterodt for his comments and labeled him a self-professed counselor and a rape apologist.

Ama who was clearly upset called Lutterodt irresponsible for passing comments that fuel sexual violence and trivializes the ordeal rape victims go through.

READ ALSO: Popular bodybuilder allegedly dies of COVID-19 a few days after his wedding

However, the VGMA2016 Artiste of the year has also joined the conversation.

In a tweet that read, ”Personally I don’t Blame Lutterodt, he can’t be helped. I blame the stations that continue to give him the platform to spew and spread his dangerous and ignorant rhetoric”, the rapper blamed media houses who give Lutterodt the space to showcase what he calls ignorance.

EL's tweet

Counsellor Lutterodt is yet to respond to these comments and we promise to keep you updated as the story unfolds.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, July 12, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
75.2 ° F
75.2 °
75.2 °
94 %
1.9mph
75 %
Sun
79 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
77 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News