Elderly American woman cries as Naija guys she dated chop her money
Elderly American woman cries as Naija guys she dated chop her money

By Armani Brooklyn
An elderly white lady has narrated her unpleasant experience with dating Nigerian men who always scam her in the end.

Sharing her love life woes via video, the middle-aged woman recounted how her first Nigerian lover disguised himself as someone else and pressured her for money every time.

According to her, he got so greedy that she had to dissolve the relationship before he finally confessed to being a Nigerian who was soon getting married to a Nigerian woman.

The second who she dated for a year, was a little better but he was also with her for her money.

His reason was that he had a critically sick mother to treat and education to self-fund.

Caught in her feelings, the American woman mentioned the third Nigerian man ruining her finances and destroying her life.

What was shocking was her praying for these men and somewhat explaining away the reasons for their terrible actions.

She also complimented Nigerian men on their good looks and hopes for a genuine lover soon.

