Elderly couple welcome twins after 32 years of marriage

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
An elderly Nigerian couple has excitedly welcomed their twin babies, a boy and a girl, after waiting for 32 years.


Photos of the new parents were first shared on Facebook by user, Zibah Photography, who gave all the praises to God for making it happen.


He captioned the photos with the words below…


What God cannot Do Does Not Exist. God Bless This Beautiful Family with A Bouncing beautiful Twin boy and Girl After 32 years of waiting????????????. God is Great???????.”

Social media users have taken turns to shower the couple with congratulatory messages over the arrival of their bundles of joy.

