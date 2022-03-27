type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentElderly man shares lovey-dovey moment with his younger lover
Entertainment

Elderly man shares lovey-dovey moment with his younger lover

By Albert
Elderly man shares lovey-dovey moment with his younger lover
- Advertisement -

A video has been trending on social media which gives an account of an elderly man enjoying the loving company of his younger lover.

Although many of such videos have hit the internet in recent times, it makes a quite interesting story with how the man was upbeat about the entire session.

With sparkles of love in his eyes, he wrapped his hands gingerly across the chest of his young lover who also appeared to enjoy the moment.

The notion about girls having affairs with elderly men for monetary benefits has taken centre stage with many suggesting that that was probably the motivation the young lady had.

Whatever the narration, these two lovers appeared to be in love and the video they shared spoke volumes about their supposed affection for each other.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, March 27, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    84 %
    3.5mph
    20 %
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News