Elderly man shares lovey-dovey moment with his younger lover

A video has been trending on social media which gives an account of an elderly man enjoying the loving company of his younger lover.

Although many of such videos have hit the internet in recent times, it makes a quite interesting story with how the man was upbeat about the entire session.

With sparkles of love in his eyes, he wrapped his hands gingerly across the chest of his young lover who also appeared to enjoy the moment.

The notion about girls having affairs with elderly men for monetary benefits has taken centre stage with many suggesting that that was probably the motivation the young lady had.

Whatever the narration, these two lovers appeared to be in love and the video they shared spoke volumes about their supposed affection for each other.