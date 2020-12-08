Election 2020: 29 NPP Incumbent MPs who have lost their Parliamentary seats

The New Patriotic Party has lost many incumbent MPs. As it stands now, NPP has lost 29 Members of Parliament to the NDC and a few instances the Independent candidates.
Below are some MPs of the NPP who will not be returning to 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana. 1 of them are either ministers, ministers of state, or deputy ministers.
1) George Oduro – New Edubiase – Deputy Agric Minister
2) George Andah – Awutu Senya – Deputy Communications Minister
3) Yaw Buabeng Asamoah – Adenta
4) Boniface Abubakar Saddique – Minister of State
5) Siaka Stephens – Jaman North – Deputy Bono Regional Minister
6) Yaw Afful – Jaman South – Deputy Aviation Minister
7) Ali Maiga Hamidu – Dormaa West
8) George Gyan Baffuor – Wenchi – Minister for Planning
9) Derrick Oduro – Nkoranza North – Deputy Defence Minister
10) Charles Konadu Yiadom – Nkoranza South
11) Abena Durowaa Mensah – Assin North
12) Barbara Asher Ayisi – Cape Coast North – Deputy Minister for Works and Housing
13) Francis Kingsley Cudjoe – Ekumfi – Deputy Fisheries Minister
14) Alexander Abban – Gomoah West – Deputy Minister for Communications
15) Joseph Tetteh – Upper Manya Krobo – Deputy Eastern Regional Minister
16) Ebenezer Nartey – Ablekuma Central
17) Titus Glover – Tema East – Deputy Minister for Transport
18) Joseph Dindiok Kpemka – Tempane – Deputy Attorney General
19) Adongo Frank Fuseini – Zebilla – Deputy Upper East Regional ministers
20) Anthony Karbo – Lawra – Deputy Roads Minister
21) Michael Gyato – Krachi East – Deputy Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation
22) Paul Essien – Jomoro – Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy
23) Barbara Oteng Gyasi – Prestea Huni Valley – Minister for Tourism
24) Kofi Amoakohene – Atebubu Amanten – Bono East Regional Minister
25) Gabriel Osei – Tain
26) Oko Boye – Ledzokuku – Deputy Minister for Health
27) Elizabeth Afoley Quaye – Krowor – Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture
28) Hajia Alima Mahama – Nalerigu /Gambaga – Minister for Local Government and Rural Development
29) Also, Upper East Regional Minister Paulina Abayange who is not an MP lost the elections in the Navorongo Constituency.