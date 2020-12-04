type here...
Election 2020: Akufo-Addo& Mahama sign peace pact ahead of December 7 polls

By Mr. Tabernacle
The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama have signed a peace pact on behalf of their respective political parties to stand for and ensure peace before, during and after the 2020 general elections.

They agreed to a six-point resolution read by Chief Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah, and witnessed by Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam, Reverend Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of the National Peace Council, Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II, President of the National House of Chiefs and Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance.

The agreement followed extensive consultations with the leadership of the two major political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).The first peace pact was signed in 2012 in Kumasi whilst the second one was signed in 2016 in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo pledged to accept the verdict of the people of Ghana after the election, saying “the peace, unity and safety of Ghanaians shall be our priority.”

Mr. Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, said he stood for peace and pledged to ensure that there was peace before, during and after the election.

The Third High-Level Meeting of the Presidential Elections Peace Pact 2020 was on the theme, “Eradicating Electoral Violence in Ghana’s Democracy; The Role of Political Leadership”.

It was organised under the auspices of Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam in collaboration with the National Peace Council, National House of Chiefs and the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) – the technical convenors of the ceremony.

The Chief Imam said both President Nana Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama were patriots, God-fearing, and would not allow any calamities to befall the nation through electoral violence.

The ceremony was attended by high profile personalities, including Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel and Head of the United Nation Office for West Africa, Mrs. Johnson Ellen Sirleaf, Former Liberian President and Head of ECOWAS Observer Team, Ms Diana Acconcia, Head of European Union Delegation to Ghana, Mrs Jean Mensa, the Chairperson, Electoral Commission, the leadership of the two major political parties, the clergy, traditional authorities, civil society organizations, heads of security agencies, the diplomatic community and the media.

NB: President Akufo-Addo and John Mahama will on behalf of their political parties work together in ensuring the absolute disbandment of vigilante groups ahead of the elections.

Source:GHPAGE

