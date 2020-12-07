Election 2020: Guy busted for having six ballot papers at Asawase

A new video captured by Ghpage shows a guy busted for trying to sneak 6 ballot papers pass security officials.

Ghpage gathers that this episode allegedly happened in the Asawase constituency.

The perpetrator, from the excerpts, is seen in handcuffs while being interrogated by security officials at the polling station.

One of the officials took time to count the number of ballot papers in his possession and insisted that the offender faces the repercussions of his actions.

From the video, the ballots were all parliamentary and have raised eyebrows as to which one among the NDC or the NPP may have contracted him for such a mission.

SEE VIDEO BELOW:

The electorate who committed this crime is likely to face the necessary charges and Ghpage will keep readers updated on how the case develops.

Meanwhile, updates on voting results will be provided in due time.