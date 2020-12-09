- Advertisement -

The wait is finally over as the 2020 General election is done and dusted.

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensah has finally announced that Nana Akufo-Addo won the country’s national election, defeating fmr President John Mahama.

Crowds of jubilant supporters gathered outside the house of the President-elect to join in the celebration.

According to the Electoral Commissioner, Nana Akufo Addo won the election with 51.7% whiles the NDC flagbearer got 47.36% of the total valid vote cast.

Congratulations to the Nana Akufo Addo on his re-election.