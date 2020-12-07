Election 2020: John Dumelo calls on EC to halt voting at GIMPA polling station over indelible ink

Actor and the parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) John Dumelo has called on the electoral commission to halt voting process at the GIMPA polling station.

The GIMPA polling Station 1 which falls under the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency is reported to have an issue with the absence of indelible ink.

Speaking with the media after casting his vote at a diffrent polling station, he explained that the voting process in that area could be marred if they(EC) don’t make people use the indelible ink after voting.

He said: “I am disappointed in the process. We do not have indelible ink here, and they are allowing the process to still continue which is wrong. There should be indelible ink.”

“I suggest that they stop the whole process and let them get the ink before they continue. The indelible ink is the surest way to know that one has voted or not”

John is hoping to take the seat from Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the NPP who was elected as MP of the area following the death of her husband.