Election 2020: Kennedy Agyapong retains Assin Central seat for NPP

Maverick Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has retained his seat after the final results were collated in his constituency.

Kennedy Agyapong who is undoubtedly the most controversial member of parliament in Ghana won over his main contender, Nurein Shaibu Miggyimah of the NDC.

Nurein Shaibu Miggyimah obtained 42.74% whiles Kennedy Akompreko Agyapong got 57.26% votes to secure the seat for NPP for the 4th time.

Kennedy Agyapong has been the Member of Parliament for Assin Central since 2000 and he is one of the most loved MPs in Ghana due to his philanthropy works.

Congratulations to Kennedy Agyapong