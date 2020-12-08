- Advertisement -

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon Lydia Seyram Alhassan has been announced as the winner and member of Parliament elect for the constituency.

Maa Lydia managed to pull a total of 39,732 of the vote cast representing 51.20% in the votes cast.

Her biggest contender John Dumelo also pulled a total of 37, 595 which is also 48.46%.

The other candidates failed to get 1% of the valid vote cast in the Ayawaso West constituency.

Ayawaso West Wuogon

Congratulations to Maa Lydia for retaining her seat, and better luck next time for actor John Dumelo.