Election 2020: Maa Lydia thank God as she declares herself the winner of Ayawaso West Constituency

The battle is still on as the Electoral Commission is yet to announce the winner of the various constituencies and the the president in the ongoing polls.

But Lydia Seyram Alhassan who is battling it out with John Dumelo at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, has started showing praises on herself and thanking God ahead of the official declaration.

Results from 208 polling stations in the constituency are in and Lydia Seyram Alhassan is leading with 39,723 to John Dumelo’s 37,595.

The constituency has 209 polling stations so it’s left with only 1.

Reacting to the projected victory, Lydia Seyram Alhassan took to her Facebook page to thank God and the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon for the victory.

“Thank you God for an answered prayer.

Thank you Ayawaso West Wuogon for this Victory. I take my scripture from Proverbs 21:31” – She posted on Facebook.

See screenshot of her post below: