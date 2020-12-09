type here...
GhPage News #Election 2020: Mahama should try anything funny and see what will happen...
News

#Election 2020: Mahama should try anything funny and see what will happen – Kennedy Agyapong warns(VIDEO)

By Qwame Benedict
Mahama should try and see what will happen - Kennedy Agyapong warns
Kennedy Agyapong and Mahama
- Advertisement -

The MP for Assin Central Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has dared former President John Dramani Mahama to try anything funny in the country now that the elections are over.

The results for the general elections have been announced and the Electoral commissioner Mrs Jean Mensah has announced Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo as the president-elect.

Ghanaians are very well aware that the declaration of the results didn’t go down well with the NDC and are suspecting they might head to court to challenge the result.

But a video has surfaced online of the loudmouth politician Kennedy Agyapong issuing a warning to John Mahama.

According to what we gathered, the video was recorded after the NDC flagbearer earlier called on party supporters to resist any attempt to subvert the sovereign will of the people.

Kennedy Agyapong in the video is heard saying “we will meet you with force”.

Adding that he should “Try and see”

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

We wait to see the aftermath of the 2020 elections now that the results have finally been announced.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, December 10, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
2.5mph
40 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
80 °

TRENDING

Shatta Wale sent a photo of his manhood to Serwaa Amihere and she’s upset

Entertainment RASHAD -
Shatta Wale has infuriated Serwaa Amihere after he sent a photo of his manhood to the popular GhOne News Anchor through iMessage. Apparently, whiles Ghanaians...
Read more

I’ll allow five guys chop me for free if Nana Addo wins – Lady

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
A lady on social media identified as Sandra Mensah raised the libido of guys on social media after she announced that she was going...
Read more

#Elections 2020: 3 shot dead at Odododiodio Constituency

News Mr. Tabernacle -
Sad reports at hand have it that 3 persons have been shot dead at Odododiodio Constituency. The shooting incident happened at  Modak Hotel. Information has...
Read more

I’ll kill myself if Akufo-Addo is sworn in as president- Ibrah One

News Mr. Tabernacle -
Ibrah One unconcerned about the political tension in Ghana currently has taken to social media to state that he'll take his life the day...
Read more

Mahama refuses to meet the Peace Council ahead of Election 2020 results declaration

Politics Gideon Osei-Agyare -
John Dramani Mahama has turned down a meeting with the National Peace Council after the body called for a meeting with the NDC ahead...
Read more

Mr. Hopeson Yaovi lost in election because of his wife Gifty Osei- Joyce Mensah Dzidzor

Politics Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Joyce Mensah Dzidzor has blamed the loss of Parliamentary hopeful, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye in the Kpone Katamanso constituency on his wife Gifty Osei. The former...
Read more

Shatta Wale mocks MP’s who have lost their seat

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has in a new video mocked incumbent Members of Parliament who has lost their seat in parliament. According to Shatta...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News