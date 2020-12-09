Election 2020: Mahama should try anything funny and see what will happen – Kennedy Agyapong warns(VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

The MP for Assin Central Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has dared former President John Dramani Mahama to try anything funny in the country now that the elections are over.

The results for the general elections have been announced and the Electoral commissioner Mrs Jean Mensah has announced Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo as the president-elect.

Ghanaians are very well aware that the declaration of the results didn’t go down well with the NDC and are suspecting they might head to court to challenge the result.

But a video has surfaced online of the loudmouth politician Kennedy Agyapong issuing a warning to John Mahama.

According to what we gathered, the video was recorded after the NDC flagbearer earlier called on party supporters to resist any attempt to subvert the sovereign will of the people.

Kennedy Agyapong in the video is heard saying “we will meet you with force”.

Adding that he should “Try and see”

Watch the video below:

We wait to see the aftermath of the 2020 elections now that the results have finally been announced.