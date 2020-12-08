Election 2020: Manasseh Azuri Awuni calls on EC to publish the results of the Presidential polls

- Advertisement -

Award-winning freelance journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has called on the EC Chairperson, Madam Jean Mensah to come out and speak to Ghanaians to reduce the tension.

Currently, the whole of Ghana is in a state of serious tension as the 2020 Presidential Polls have not yet been declared and already people have started to ask questions from their end.

As reported, the NDC and NPP have respectively held a press conference (s) in an address to their anxious supporters who are waiting for final verdict to be pronounced. Both parties are projecting victory.

In this light, Manasseh Azuri Awuni not happy about the long silence of the Electoral Commission has implored them to come out to declare so at least the pressures will subside.

He took to social media to share his concern, he wrote; “EC, publish the results you’ve certified. It enhances transparency and reduces tension. Silence breeds suspicion”