Election 2020: Nana Akufo Addo projected as the winner of the elections

As people wait patiently for the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa to announce the results of the 2020 general elections, some media house have already projected the winner of the elections.

One unique thing about this year’s election is based on the fact that a sitting president and a former president are going against each other in the polls.

So far, an incredible 50 Members of Parliament, most of them Ministers and Deputy Ministers have been kicked out.

Additionally, in more than 30 constituencies, Ghanaians engaged in split-ticket or skirt and blouse voting; a trend where a voter chooses the presidential candidate of one party and a parliamentary candidate of another party on the same ballot.

Per the election result projections conducted by Peacefmonline and with three (3) constituencies Sene West, Techiman South and Talensi – left to complete the 275 constituencies across Ghana, this authentic and reliable online portal projects the winner of this year’s Presidential elections.

Results based on 272 out of the 275 constituencies show His Excellency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is currently leading by 563,174 votes.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has polled 6,637,081 votes representing 51.4% while the Presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former President, John Dramani Mahama garnered 6,073,907 representing 47.0%.

The number of registered voters in the outstanding constituencies stands at 203,609.

Based on the above and considering the outstanding voter population, outstanding constituencies which we predict the outcome to split between the two Presidential candidates and should we even project 100% turnout in the outstanding constituencies for the candidate with the least votes, there is no way the trailing candidate, in this case, the NDC’s John Dramani can catch up; mathematically.

