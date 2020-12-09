Election 2020: NDC cries foul over 1.7 million votes from the Ashanti Region

The NDC has cried foul following the release of the certified result coming from the Electoral Commission.

The EC earlier released the certified result for some two(2) regions including the Ashanti Region which had over 1.7 million votes going to the NPP and the NDC getting over 600,00 votes.

According to Dr Whyte of the NDC, the NPP’s 1,795,824 votes in the Ashanti Region against John Mahama‘s 653,149 votes is rigged.

Dr Whyte stated that the results in the presidential election from the Ashanti region which has been certified by the EC is has over 300,000 votes more for Akufo-Addo than what the NDC has collated.

He stated that the party’s results collated from pink sheets and sent to them by their representatives put Akufo-Addo’s total number of votes around 1.4 million.

Kpessa Whyte indicated that the NDC was not going to just sit down and accept such results without being critical and looking into it.