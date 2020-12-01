The National Democratic Congress has promised to absorb all fees for SHS students who will be going to tertiary institutions in the 2020/2021 academic year.

As part of it’s campaign promise to get the votes of the electorates, the opposition NDC has come up with a new strategy that when vote into power will implement.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced that when voted into power, the John Mahama-led government will absorb the full school fees of Ghanaian students who be admitted to tertiary institutions in the 2020/2021 academic year.

According to a statement signed by Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman of the NDC, the decision is in line with the recommendation of the Education Policy Group of the party and it will be incorporated in the People’s Manifesto.

The NDC also indicated that the new policy is termed “Fa Ninyinaa”.

NDC Fa Ninyinaa

“This policy is an enhancement of our commitment in the People’s Manifesto to absorb 50% of the school fees of all tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year through the ‘KYEMUPE’ policy, which will now apply to only continuing students in tertiary institutions in the country,” the NDC explained.

The NDC added that the Flagbearer of the Party, John Dramani Mahama will in “due course”, throw more light on the enhanced package for Ghanaian students who will be admitted to tertiary institutions next year.

READ THE FULL PRESS STATEMENT BELOW;