Election 2020: Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy about John Dumelo fails

Prophet Nigel Gaisie is currently on the hot seat after his prophecy about John Dumelo winning the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat failed to see the light.

The founder and leader of True Word Prophetic Ministry is seen and heard in a video fast going viral on social media declaring John Dumelo as the winner of the elections and the one to represent Ayawaso West Wuogon in parliament.

Watch the video below:

Well, the elections are now over and the results have started trickling in and from the look of things the New Patriotic Party candidate Lydia Seyram Alhassan is going to be announced as the winner.

Social media users have taken to the platform to attack Nigel Gaisie for deceiving them by saying John Dumelo is going to win the elections when he has now lost.

Check some comments below:

@TheMan4o: “That Nigel gaisie guy he be serious in life. The messed up pastors Dey disturb wanna peace for this country.”

@AfariKwasi2: “3ka aba fie Face with tears of joy”

@PrinceSpartus33: “Nigel Gaisie on Facebook live saying ndc must be vigilant else npp will steal their victory… Smh words fail me”

Well, Nigel Gaisie has also prophecied that John Dramani Mahama would emerge as the winner of the general elections.