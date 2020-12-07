Election 2020: One person shot dead at Awutu Senya West for trying to snatch ballot box

The 2020 general election has finally come to an end but the problems surround the elections are still coming up.

Information reaching us has it that one person in Awutu Senya West constituency has been shot dead at the polling station.

According to an eyewitness, the deceased person together with others numbering about ten went to the D.A Basic polling station to create chaos.

On reaching the polling station, the group tried snatching the ballot box but the timely intervention of ununiformed policeman saved the ballot box.

The eyewitness explained that the ununiformed policeman who was carrying a pistol on himself brought it out and shot the deceased making the rest run for their lives.

The body has so far been deposited at the Swedru Government hospital awaiting police investigation.