Election 2020: Policeman collapses and dies while on election duty

A lot has happened in the last few hours since the start of the 2020 election.

There have been many issues that come up, a clear indication that all is not well at some polling and coalition centres.

We have been told that a policeman identified as Constable Kwarteng Abebrese Nantwi, has collapsed to death while on duty at a polling station.

The deceased police officer is said to be a detective of the Police Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters Operations in Accra, died at Hwidiem in the Asutifi South constituency in the Ahafo region.

According to a report, the deceased fell sick before election day, Monday, December 7, 2020. He was treated at the Hwidiem Government Hospital and was discharged later.

Constable Nantwi fell unconscious on duty and was rushed back to the facility where he was pronounced dead on arrival.