Election 2020: Shatta Wale reveals the political party he is going to vote for

By Qwame Benedict
Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has revealed the political party he would be voting for come December 7 during the general elections.

With barely 17 days to the general elections, the atmosphere is already charged with political campaigns and celebrity endorsement.

All the major political parties are mounting strategies to win the elections and rule Ghana for the next four years.

Shatta Wale in an interview when asked which of the two biggest political parties he was going to vote for in the upcoming elections.

In his response, he stated that he was going to vote for the best political party and that party happens to be his Shatta Movement Party.

He said: “I am voting for the best party in the world. I am voting for Shatta Movement Party. Our colors are Gold and Black…“

Well, Shatta Wale has revealed that he is not ready to be affiliated with any political party.

Sarkodie, Obour, Agya Koo, Afia Schwar, Waakye, Kumawood actor Michael Afranie, Mr Beautiful, Mzbel, more have so far endorsed the NPP and NDC respectively with some releasing a campaign song.

