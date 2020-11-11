- Advertisement -

Reports received indicates that some six persons deemed to be supporters of the NPP in the Karaga constituency in the Northern Region have been critically ‘butchered’ after a quarrel ensued between followers of the NPP and NDC.

The victims who are all receiving treatment at the Karaga hospital sustained various degrees of machete wounds we have been reliably informed.

According to some witnesses, the opposition NDC held a rally at Sung which is believed to be an NPP stronghold. Usual of rallies, moto riders were on with their display.

The riders allegedly rode into one of the buildings meant for NPP supporters. This did not go down well with inhabitants of the pavilion.

A misunderstanding followed after one of them questioned the motor riders why they will ride into the pavilion to disturb them.

Immediately, machete-wielding young men got to the scene and started butchering the occupants of the pavilion, injuring 6 in the process.

The pavilion was also destroyed. While the attack at Sung got serious, a counterattack started at Nyong and Karaga where three people were also attacked and butchered.

Speaking to the media at Sung, ASP Thomas Tulasi of the Karaga Police Command confirmed the incident.

He indicated that though no arrest has been made, the police in Karaga are working hard to arrest the perpetrators of the attack.

He called on the people to assist the police in their investigations.