Election 2020: Two people arrested for taking photos of their ballot during the special voting

By Qwame Benedict
Arrested Voter
Two people are currently in the grips of the Ghana Police service for allegedly taking shot of their ballot paper during the special voting exercise yesterday.

Police at the Kpeshie Divisional Headquarters in Krowor Constituency are reported to have made the arrest.

According to a report by myjoyonline.com, the accused persons, who are currently behind bars pending investigation, have denied any wrongdoing. However, the Police maintain that evidence of the act was found on their phones.

A third incident involving a National Democratic Congress (NDC) polling agent, who accused a lady of the same violation was dismissed by the Police over lack of evidence.

Member of Parliament for the area, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, who was at the location, said the arrested persons might have taken the shots out of excitement.

Mrs. Quaye, who is seeking a second term in office on the ticket on the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP), also expressed optimism about emerging victorious after Decemeber 7.

She faces the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Agnes Naa Momo Lartey.

Meanwhile, polling agents at the voting centre have expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the Special Voting exercise.

The Special Voting exercise, which took place at 311 designated voting centres located in all the 275 constituencies, was meant for people with special election day assignments.

Source:Ghpage

