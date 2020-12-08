Election 2020: Zanetor Rawlings wins Korle Klottey seat again

- Advertisement -

The first daughter of the late Jerry John Rawlings Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings has once again won the Korle Klottey parliamentary seat.

According to sources, the daughter of the Late former president Jerry John Rawlings won with 39,193 votes to retain her seat.

She managed to win with a close gap from her Opponent from the NPP Prince Appiah Debrah Who had 31, 239. This is her second run and she has retained her seat for the NDC.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings filed her first nomination in 2015 to contest the Korle Klottey parliamentary primaries as a Member of Parliament, running against incumbent Korle Klottey MP Nii Armah Ashittey and Leeford Kpakpo Quarshie.

At the filing of her nominations, she maintained she had no prior political ambitions and her decision to contest was recent.

Her involvement, according to her, was based on popular calls for political involvement, borne out of her cleaning campaign and other environmental activism.

Her father, the former president, has since endorsed his daughter’s decision. She won the November 10, 2015 primaries for Korley Klottey and went ahead to win the seat in the December 7, 2016 elections. She is currently an MP for the Klottey Korle Constituency. She serves on the Gender and Children Committee and Environment, Science and Technology Committee.