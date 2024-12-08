Election 2024: A Video Of How John Mahama Beat Dr. Bawumia In The Ahafo Region Trends

A video has surfaced online as all and sundry continue to wait on the EC for an official declaration.

In the video available at the news desk of Gh Page, a presiding officer was counting the votes the two presidential giants had gotten in Mim, in the Ahafo Region.

Even though the polling station had always supported the NPP in the past few years, the same could not be said for yesterday.

To the surprise of many, Dr. Bawumia had not up to 100 votes after his votes were publicly counted.

On the other hand, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama had gotten a lot of votes. It took a lot of hours for the counting to be done.