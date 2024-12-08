type here...
GhPageEntertainmentElection 2024: A Video Of How John Mahama Beat Dr. Bawumia In...
Entertainment

Election 2024: A Video Of How John Mahama Beat Dr. Bawumia In The Ahafo Region Trends

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

A video has surfaced online as all and sundry continue to wait on the EC for an official declaration.

In the video available at the news desk of Gh Page, a presiding officer was counting the votes the two presidential giants had gotten in Mim, in the Ahafo Region.

Even though the polling station had always supported the NPP in the past few years, the same could not be said for yesterday.

To the surprise of many, Dr. Bawumia had not up to 100 votes after his votes were publicly counted.

On the other hand, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama had gotten a lot of votes. It took a lot of hours for the counting to be done.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Sunday, December 8, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
66 %
1.9mph
20 %
Sun
86 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
86 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways