Election 2024: EC Reveals Shortfall In Ballots Sent To The Volta Region
Election 2024: EC Reveals Shortfall In Ballots Sent To The Volta Region

By Armani Brooklyn
The Electoral Commission has announced the discovery of shortfalls in the ballot papers set to some Volta Region constituencies.

The Keta, Ketu North, Ho Central, Hohoe, and Ho West constituencies are affected.

The Volta Region is notably a stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress, sparking wild speculation about rigging and collusion between the incumbent New Patriotic Party and the commission.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the North Dayi MP, called this development “a new low from the EC.”

In a letter to presidential candidate representatives, the commission revealed plans to address the issue by printing additional ballot papers at Acts Commercials.

Political parties and independent presidential candidates have been asked to delegate two representatives each to observe the printing process. The observation is scheduled for Friday, November 29, 2024, at 10:00 am at Acts Commercials Printing House in Accra.

