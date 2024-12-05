Election 2024: Examining the NDC’s Electoral Victories Over The NPP Since 1992

Since the inception of Ghana’s Fourth Republic in 1992, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been the dominant political forces, alternating the nation’s leadership.

The NDC, founded by former military leader Jerry John Rawlings, has achieved significant success in defeating the NPP in several elections.

As Ghana heads to the polls in 2024, the history of the NDC’s victories over the NPP is worth exploring.

1992 Election: The Inaugural Victory



NDC Candidate: Jerry John Rawlings

NPP Candidate: Prof. Albert Adu Boahen

Outcome: Rawlings won decisively with 58.4% of the vote.



Significance: The first democratic election of the Fourth Republic saw Rawlings transition from military leader to a civilian president.

The NDC’s victory was buoyed by Rawlings’ popularity and control over the political landscape.

The NPP, contesting its first election, alleged electoral irregularities and boycotted the parliamentary elections.

1996 Election: A Resounding Re-election



NDC Candidate: Jerry John Rawlings



NPP Candidate: John Agyekum Kufuor



Outcome: Rawlings secured re-election with 57.4% of the vote.



Significance: Rawlings’ second term highlighted the NDC’s continued dominance in the political arena.

His appeal, especially in rural areas, and the party’s focus on development projects helped secure another victory over the NPP.



2008 Election: A Narrow Triumph



NDC Candidate: John Evans Atta Mills



NPP Candidate: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



Outcome: Mills narrowly won with 50.23% in the runoff, defeating Akufo-Addo by less than 41,000 votes.



Significance: The 2008 election was one of Ghana’s most fiercely contested.

Mills, a protégé of Rawlings, benefited from strong support in NDC strongholds and dissatisfaction with the NPP’s economic policies.

His victory marked the NDC’s return to power after an eight-year hiatus.



2012 Election: A Disputed Victory



NDC Candidate: John Dramani Mahama



NPP Candidate: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



Outcome: Mahama won with 50.7% of the vote, avoiding a runoff.



Significance: Mahama’s ascension to the presidency following Mills’ death in 2012 provided him with the incumbency advantage.

However, the NPP disputed the results, citing alleged irregularities.

The Supreme Court eventually upheld Mahama’s victory, solidifying the NDC’s position.



NDC’s Track Record Against the NPP



The NDC has defeated the NPP in four out of the eight general elections since 1992:

1992 – Rawlings vs. Adu Boahen

1996 – Rawlings vs. Kufuor

2008 – Mills vs. Akufo-Addo

2012 – Mahama vs. Akufo-Addo