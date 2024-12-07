Election 2024: John Mahama Visits His Late Father’s Grave During Election

A normal, but disturbing video has surfaced online on the day of the election.

In the video that is flying across social media platforms, former president, John Dramani Mahama has visited the grave of his late father.

In the video, one could see the former president among other Muslims at the grave of his late father whilst they speak, or better still chant.

This is the first time the former president has visited the grave of his father during the election.

At present, the reason why the former president visited his late father’s grave is still unknown, netizens among others have said that the former president decided to visit his late dad before he cast his vote.