Election 2024: List Of NPP Bigwigs Who Lost Their Seats In Parliament

By Mzta Churchill
Whilst some politicians are in a state of gay, others are in their rooms wishing they could correct certain mistakes.

Despite their popularity and being the incumbent members of parliament, some NPP bigwigs have lost their seats in parliament.

Even though one could not single out one reason that accounted for their loss, it is believed that their performances were abysmal.

In this post, Gh Page brings to you some NPP bigwigs who lost their seats in the just-ended December 7 general election.

  1. Ursula Owusu
  2. ?Hawa Koomson
  3. Lydia Algassan
  4. ?Michael Quaye Jnr.
  5. ?KT Hammond
  6. ?Peter Amewu
  7. ?Ambrose Derry
  8. ?Henry Quartey
  9. ?Andrew Egyapa Mercer

Gh Page promises to continue to update its avid readers on the election.

