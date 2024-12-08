Election 2024: Miracles Aboagye, NPP party executives abandon office and leave reporters stranded

According to a report by Joy News, the New Patriotic Party’s communication directorate has abandoned its base for briefing the media and the public.

Since the elections began on December 7, the directorate led by Dennis Miracles Aboagye has held three briefings at the base.

In their briefings, the directorate addressed several issues, including NDC’s alleged interception of 5000 ballot papers in Kwadaso.

Reports indicate that the directorate was planning to host two more conferences between 9 pm and 2 am.

As of 2 am, reporters who had been waiting to be briefed by the NPP’s communication team had been unattended to.