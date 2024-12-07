GhPagePoliticsElection 2024: NDC Official Collapses At Polling Station
Politics

Election 2024: NDC Official Collapses At Polling Station

By Mzta Churchill
An NDC official has reportedly collapsed during the election today, December 7, 2024.

The news was made known by a Ghanaian blogger, identified as Shiny Creations via an interview he conducted.

Emmanuel Gyamfi, the Presiding Officer of Atwima Nwabiagya, spoke to Shiny Creation and disclosed that things are not okay at his polling station.

He disclosed that a polling agent on the ticket of the NDC had collapsed early in the morning.

According to him, they were all at duty post when the NDC official suddenly collapsed.

He noted that following his collapse, the victim had been sent to the hospital to receive treatment.

