Election 2024: Police Arrest Togolese Who Came To Ghana To Vote Illegally

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

The Ghana police service has reportedly arrested a group of people at a polling station in Aflao.

Per the report, the group of people were arrested whilst they were in a queue to cast their votes in the Aflao in Ghana.

With the help of residents and the police and authorities within the place, the group of people have been arrested.

It has been uncovered following their arrest that the aforementioned category of people are not Ghanaians.

According to the report, they were Togolese who were brought into Ghana to vote illegally.

Meanwhile, Gh Page promises to update its avid readers on what happens as the election continues to take place.

Saturday, December 7, 2024
