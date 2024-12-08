Election 2024: Rev Kusi Boateng speaks for the first time after failed prophecy about Dr Bawumia

Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, founder and leader of Power Chapel Worldwide, has broken his silence on the outcome of the 2024 presidential elections.

Before the elections, the man of God predicted a resounding victory for the vice president of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the Saturday, December 7, elections.

However, results so far from major polling stations across the country indicate that the flagbearer of the oppositional National Democratic Congress (NDC( has decisively won the election.

Consequently, Dr Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has conceded defeat to John Mahama.

Reacting to the news of the outcome of the elections, Rev Kusi Boateng said his prophesy was right and divine. “I saw right, I heard right but the opposite occurred; let God be true and all men be liars,” he said.