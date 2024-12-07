GhPagePoliticsElection 2024: Watch How Voters Disgraced Ursula Owusu After She Tried To...
Politics

Election 2024: Watch How Voters Disgraced Ursula Owusu After She Tried To Give Them Food At Polling Station

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Minister for Information, Ursula Owusu, has faced a heavy backlash by her constituents today, December 7.

As the people of Ablekuma West Constituency goes to the poll today, the minister of information decided to show her kind gesture towards them.

To show she cares about all and sundry, Ursula Owusu decided to go to the polling station so that if possible, she could offer food for the party officials among others.

Sadly enough, things didn’t go as it was expected by Ursula Owusu.

In a video flying across social media platforms, the pickup truck carrying the food was faced with disdain.

The constituents hooted at the driver among others who came with the pickup, as they demanded their dismissal from the scene.

Meanwhile, Gh Page continues to update its avid readers on what happens during and after the election.

