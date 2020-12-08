Election conducted on bribery will always end in a loss- Leila Djansi shades Dumelo

Leila Djansi has subtly shaded John Dumelo for trying to win over electorates through giveaways and establishing a manipulative connection with the people in the name of gaining power.

In a post on Instagram, the American-Ghanaian filmmaker commended the actor turned politician for putting in the work and getting Maa Lydia on her toes in the Ayawaso West Wuogon.

John Dumelo representing the NDC refused to be lightwork for the incumbent MP as he garnered 37,778 votes to Maa Lydia’s 39,851 in the area.

Leila mentioned, however, that Dumelo took the wrong approach in trying to be a Member of Parliament.

In her opinion, the seasoned actor’s sudden generosity showcased in his distribution of laptops and other goodies to constituents was a form of bribery to electorates and contributed to his loss.

She reckoned that Ghanaians were growing assertive and now vote based on character, policies, and competence.

In a long caption, she wrote ”Elections conducted on bribery SHOULD always end in a loss. #GhanaDecides. BUT, my Jonivi did so well that, it will keep the MP on her toes to WORK FOR THE PEOPLE. Congratulations @johndumelo1. Try again by championing causes in your industry; FILM. Let’s SEE your history of serving. There’s so much to be fixed in Ghana’s film industry. Please lead that fight and then, you come back trained and ready. Guys, If you desire politics in your future, start NOW where ever you are. Cultivate a habit of serving and leading initiatives. Don’t wake up one morning and start bribing, braiding, pounding, and bonding cos you want votes. That’s disrespectful to the people. Start now! Brighten the corner where you are. Politicians need to stop taking voters for granted. You can’t bribe folks with laptops and when you win, your kid goes to Harvard and the voters’ kids struggle for desks and jobs. Very proud of how assertive Ghanaians are becoming. ???? Hope the entire gen pop catches up soon.”

Leila Djansi Dumelo

Also, she advised Dumelo to focus on championing a revival of the film industry and to leave a trail of achievements and initiatives ahead of the 2024 elections.

According to her, anyone interested in pursuing politics should show a history of leadership and innovativeness in whatever field they find themselves in.