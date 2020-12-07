Election2020: Man arrested for taking a photo of his thumb printed ballot paper

A young man from Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region is currently in the grips of the police for taking a photo of his thumb printed ballot paper.

The report gathered has it that the man after thumb printing for his preferred presidential candidate decided to take a photo of the ballot paper reason best known to him.

Security personnels who saw him take the photo moved to arrest him without allowing him to cast the vote for the parliamentary candidate.

Readers would remember that during the special voting that came off on December 1, social media were awashed with photos of people’s ballot papers.

The electoral commission released a statement cautioning people to desist from the act since they would be arrested and proscecuted when caught doing that during the general elections.