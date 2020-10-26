Elections 2020: John Dumelo will win Ayawaso West Wuogon seat hands down – Prophet Nhyiraba

- Advertisement -

The 2020 Elections is just at the corner and a lot of politicians have intensified their campaigns in the bid to win power.

Pastors, on the other hand, have also started dropping predictions referring to it as prophecies and sometimes messages from God.

According to Prophet Cephas Nhiraba, actor turned politician John Dumelo would emerge as the winner to represent the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon in the December 7 polls.

He explained that this years election, a lot of sitting Members of Parliament are going to loose their seat to new people.

On the case of John Dumelo, he stated that God revealed to him that if the actor puts things in place well, he would end up becoming the MP for the area.

When the host prompted him that what he said was just a statement and not a prophecy, he stated that John Dumelo would win the elections from NPP’s Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

Prophet Nhyiraba continued that it wouldn’t end there as the actor would achieve greater things as a member of parliament leading to him becoming the President of the country in the near future.