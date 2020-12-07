Elections 2020: Samira Bawumia votes without an ID card (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

The much-awaited 2020 presidential and parliamentary election is still ongoing with lots of issues being raised from the polling centres and constituencies in regard to the elections.

The wife of the vice president Dr Bawumia identified as Samira Bawumia some few hours ago cast her ballot at the Holy Trinity polling station but what caught the attention of viewers was the fact that she went without a voters ID card.

People who saw it earlier questioned why she went there without an ID card and asking if whether she would be allowed to vote at all.

Suprisingly, she passed through all the stages without any difficulty.

Speaking with the media present after voting, she disclosed that she came without the voter’s ID card just to test the system.

She said: “I’m glad it worked and of course they also found my name though I didn’t use the ID card. I wanted to test the system and it actually worked”.

Well, the EC prior to the start of the elections announced that people without voter id cards would be allowed to vote for their favourite candidate.

And since Samira has been able to go through the process without having any trouble, people without their cards can go to their respective polling stations.