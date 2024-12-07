Obuasi East, NDC Comm. Officer has had a tough time with military men as he sort to let them no they can't get to a polling center. He's resisted attempts to stop filming and equally asked the military to stop filming,gunshots everywhere #GhanaDecides2024 #GhanaVsNPP pic.twitter.com/ZWQcDHwhWp— AKWESI?? (@_AlbertAkwesi) December 7, 2024
Elections 2024: 1 NDC communications officer fights 2 soldiers who tried storming a polling station at Obuasi East
