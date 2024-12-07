?BREAKING??????: @metrotvgh’s journalist & security analyst, Adib Saani, confirms that 1,210 presidential ballot papers are missing from the Yendi police armory, the most secure location in the constituency.— Ölele | DTS?????? (@OleleSalvador) December 7, 2024
The issue was discovered during a pre-election audit.
Calls have… pic.twitter.com/BvXZTbo04y
Elections 2024: 1,210 presidential ballot papers missing from the Yendi police armory
TODAY
Saturday, December 7, 2024
Accra
haze
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
1.3mph
20 %
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
86 °