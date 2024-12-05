GhPageNewsElections 2024: Akua Donkor’s GFP throws support for John Mahama
Elections 2024: Akua Donkor's GFP throws support for John Mahama

By Armani Brooklyn
Elections 2024 Akua Donkor’s GFP throws support for John Mahama
Elections 2024 Akua Donkor’s GFP throws support for John Mahama

Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) has officially thrown their support for John Dramani Mahama, ahead of the forthcoming elections.

During a press briefing held in Accra on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, GFP Deputy General Secretary Jerry Offei Addo made this information available to the public.

According to the party, they’ve decided to support John Mahama because of the NDC’s plans to establish a Women’s Development Bank, provide free tertiary education for able-bodied individuals, and implement a 24-hour economy.

And all of these aligns with the GFP’s emphasis on women’s advancement and empowering the underprivileged.

