Elections 2024: Citizens resist security officers at Aflao border

Yesterday, the Interior Ministry temporarily closed Ghana’s land borders before tomorrow’s elections.

This measure which the Ministry says is aimed at safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process, is effective immediately and will remain in place until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8.

In a statement issued by the Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, the Ministry called on citizens and travellers to comply with the directive and cooperate with state security agencies enforcing it.

Well, some dissatisfied citizens are currently resisting military and immigration officers from exercising the directive at the Aflao border.