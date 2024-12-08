Elections 2024: Dr Bawumia makes first public appearance after conceding defeat

A few hours ago, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), announced his decision to concede defeat in the 2024 presidential election.

Speaking during a press conference at his residence on Sunday, December 8, Bawumia explained that his decision to step down was motivated by a desire to avoid further tension in the country.

He expressed concern about the increasing strain on the nation and stressed the importance of peace and unity.

Bawumia, who had campaigned vigorously throughout the election period, acknowledged the will of the people and expressed his commitment to ensuring a peaceful transition of power.

He urged all supporters of the NPP to remain calm and supportive in this moment of change.

The vice president’s concession came as part of an effort to preserve Ghana’s democracy and uphold the spirit of peaceful elections, which has long been a hallmark of the nation’s political process.

“The people of Ghana have voted for change and respect that will of the Ghanaian people. I am making this concession speech to avoid the tension in this country.”

Well, in the spirit if defeat, Dr Bawumia has made his first public appearance and assured his loved ones that there’s more to life after politics.