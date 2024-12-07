Elections 2024: EC official arrested for issuing ballot papers without Bawumia’s image

The Ghana Police Service has arrested an Electoral Commission (EC) official, Dery Joseph, in the Kintampo South Constituency of the Bono East Region over allegations of ballot tampering.

The incident occurred at the Ampeiska-Bayere polling station, where Mr Joseph allegedly issued approximately 15 ballot papers that omitted the first presidential candidate (Dr Bawumia) on the list.

The anomaly was detected by vigilant voters who promptly reported the matter to authorities.

In a swift response, the police apprehended the suspect and removed the questionable ballot papers from circulation.

The Electoral Commission has also launched an investigation into the matter, promising to ensure fairness and transparency in the electoral process.