GhPageNewsElections 2024: EC official arrested for issuing ballot papers without Bawumia's image
News

Elections 2024: EC official arrested for issuing ballot papers without Bawumia’s image

By Armani Brooklyn
#image_title

The Ghana Police Service has arrested an Electoral Commission (EC) official, Dery Joseph, in the Kintampo South Constituency of the Bono East Region over allegations of ballot tampering.

The incident occurred at the Ampeiska-Bayere polling station, where Mr Joseph allegedly issued approximately 15 ballot papers that omitted the first presidential candidate (Dr Bawumia) on the list.

The anomaly was detected by vigilant voters who promptly reported the matter to authorities.

In a swift response, the police apprehended the suspect and removed the questionable ballot papers from circulation.

The Electoral Commission has also launched an investigation into the matter, promising to ensure fairness and transparency in the electoral process.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Saturday, December 7, 2024
Accra
haze
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
1.3mph
20 %
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
86 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways