Elections 2024: Efia Odo speaks as prophecy about Bawumia becoming the next president fails

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo, who was certain that Dr Bawumia would win Ghana’s 2024 elections, has spoken

The renowned online sensation said she had a divine encounter with God and got to know about the NPP presidential candidate’s safe victory.

On December 8, the presidential aspirant called his major opponent, John Dramani Mahama, to congratulate him for winning the elections.

In his speech, Bawumia described Mahama’s win as decisive as he wished him well ahead of his official swearing-in.

The socialite’s prediction subjected her to severe backlash, especially from many online users who had come to admire her for her blunt approach to criticising the ruling government.

On social media, the co-host of Rants, Bants and Confessions show said,

“We all have to go thru a moment of shame, insult, being made fun of because of what we believe. And in those moments, is your belief going to waiver or is your belief going to stand firm?

Im a believer of God thru Jesus Christ. Not even these results will shake me or make me lose faith in Him. Laugh now, my peace is in my soul and no one can take it from me, cuz Jesus Christ gave it to me.”