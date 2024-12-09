Elections 2024: Farmer discovers ballot boxers stuffed with ballot papers in his farm at Ashanti Region

A farmer in the Afigya Kwabre North Constituency of the Ashanti Region has discovered suspected fake presidential and parliamentary ballot boxes abandoned in his farm.

According to the farmer, the boxes appeared to be pre-stuffed with ballot papers, allegedly in favor of the incumbent NPP Member of Parliament (MP) and his party.

The man claimed that thugs associated with the MP were involved in the operation, which reportedly took place under the cover of darkness.

The matter has been promptly reported to local authorities, and the police have since launched an investigation into the incident.