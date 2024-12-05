Elections 2024: Here are the constituencies likely to vote skirt and blouse

Ghana’s 2024 general election is gearing up to be an intense political showdown, and one of the notable phenomena in the country’s voting patterns is the “skirt-and-blouse” trend.

This term describes constituencies where voters split their ballots, voting for a presidential candidate from one party and a parliamentary candidate from another.

In 2020, this trend was particularly significant in shaping parliamentary outcomes, and as we head into 2024, 33 constituencies have been identified as “skirt-and-blouse” hotspots.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of these constituencies and their implications for the upcoming elections.

Regional Distribution of Skirt-and-Blouse Constituencies;



Ahafo Region (1 Constituency)

Constituency: Asunafo South

-- AD --



Asunafo South stands out as the sole constituency in the Ahafo Region to exhibit skirt-and-blouse voting, reflecting diverse voter preferences.



Ashanti Region (1 Constituency)

Constituency: Fomena



Fomena made headlines in 2020 when an independent candidate, backed by the NPP, won the parliamentary seat while the region overwhelmingly supported the NPP presidential candidate.



Bono Region (3 Constituencies)

Constituencies: Banda, Jaman South, Wenchi



Known for its balance between NPP and NDC support, these constituencies often exhibit mixed voting patterns.



Bono East Region (6 Constituencies)

Constituencies: Atebubu/Amantin, Kintampo South, Nkoranza North, Nkoranza South, Pru West, Techiman South



The Bono East Region emerged as a pivotal region, with many constituencies showing divergent preferences between the presidential and parliamentary races.



Central Region (8 Constituencies)

Constituencies: Agona East, Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa, Assin North, Awutu Senya West, Cape Coast North, Cape Coast South, Gomoa East, Gomoa West



The Central Region has consistently been a swing region in national elections, and the high number of skirt-and-blouse constituencies underscores its unpredictability.



Eastern Region (3 Constituencies)

Constituencies: Akwatia, Ayensuano, Upper West Akim



These constituencies reflect pockets of voter independence in a region traditionally considered an NPP stronghold.



Greater Accra Region (1 Constituency)

Constituency: Okaikwei North



As Ghana’s most populous region, Greater Accra’s lone skirt-and-blouse constituency highlights the mixed voting dynamics within urban centres.



North East Region (1 Constituency)

Constituency: Yunyoo



In a region dominated by the NDC, Yunyoo’s mixed voting pattern reveals an element of political diversity.



Northern Region (1 Constituency)

Constituency: Savelugu



Savelugu’s trend of split voting mirrors the Northern Region’s reputation for fluctuating loyalties.



Savannah Region (2 Constituencies)

Constituencies: Damongo, Salaga North



Both constituencies highlight the Savannah Region’s growing importance in Ghana’s electoral map.



Upper East Region (1 Constituency)

Constituency: Binduri



Binduri exemplifies the Upper East Region’s tendency to vote for a mix of candidates across party lines.



Upper West Region (3 Constituencies)

Constituencies: Lambussie-Karni, Nandom, Sissala East



These constituencies demonstrate the Upper West Region’s nuanced political behaviour, often defying party stronghold narratives.



Volta Region (1 Constituency)

Constituency: Hohoe



Hohoe remains a unique case in the Volta Region, traditionally an NDC stronghold, where mixed voting patterns have emerged.



Western Region (1 Constituency)

Constituency: Jomoro



Jomoro’s inclusion underscores the Western Region’s evolving political dynamics, with voters increasingly splitting their ballot.



Total Likely Skirt-and-Blouse Constituencies: 33



