Elections 2024: Here’s a tall list of all the constituencies NPP is likely to win

By Armani Brooklyn
With 3 days to 2024’s general elections, GhPage Media has made a comprehensive list of all the constituencies NPP is likely to win after the elections.

Take a look at the list below to know more…

Ashanti Region (42 constituencies)

  1. Adansi Asokwa
  2. Adansi North
  3. Adansi South
  4. Afigya Kwabre North
  5. Afigya Kwabre South
  6. Ahafo Ano North
  7. Ahafo Ano South East
  8. Ahafo Ano South West
  9. Asante Akim Central
  10. Asante Akim North
  11. Asante Akim South
  12. Atwima Kwanwoma
  13. Atwima Mponua
  14. Atwima Nwabiagya North
  15. Atwima Nwabiagya South
  16. Bantama
  17. Bekwai
  18. Bosome Freho
  19. Bosomtwe
  20. Effiduase-Asokore
  21. Ejisu
  22. Ejura-Sekyedumase
  23. Juaben
  24. Kumawu
  25. Kwabre East
  26. Kwadaso
  27. Mampong
  28. Manhyia North
  29. Manhyia South
  30. Nhyiaeso
  31. Nkawie (Offinso North)
  32. Nsuta-Kwaman-Beposo
  33. Obuasi East
  34. Obuasi West
  35. Offinso South
  36. Oforikrom
  37. Old Tafo
  38. Sekyere Afram Plains
  39. Sekyere Central
  40. Sekyere East
  41. Sekyere Kumawu
  42. Suame

Eastern Region (25 constituencies)

  1. Abirem
  2. Abetifi
  3. Abuakwa North
  4. Abuakwa South
  5. Achiase
  6. Akim Oda
  7. Akim Swedru
  8. Atiwa East
  9. Atiwa West
  10. Ayensuano
  11. Fanteakwa North
  12. Fanteakwa South
  13. Kade
  14. Mpraeso
  15. New Juaben North
  16. New Juaben South
  17. Nkawkaw
  18. Nsawam-Adoagyiri
  19. Ofoase-Ayirebi
  20. Okere
  21. Upper Manya Krobo
  22. Suhum
  23. Abirem
  24. Lower West Akim
  25. Akropong

Greater Accra Region (14 constituencies )

  1. Ablekuma Central
  2. Ablekuma North
  3. Ablekuma West
  4. Adenta
  5. Ayawaso Central
  6. Ayawaso East
  7. Ayawaso West Wuogon
  8. Dome Kwabenya
  9. Korle Klottey
  10. Krowor
  11. Ledzokuku
  12. Madina
  13. Okaikwei Central
  14. Okaikwei North

Western Region (13 constituencies )

  1. Ahanta West
  2. Amenfi Central
  3. Amenfi East
  4. Amenfi West
  5. Effia
  6. Essikado-Ketan
  7. Jomoro
  8. Mpohor
  9. Prestea Huni-Valley
  10. Sekondi
  11. Shama
  12. Takoradi
  13. Tarkwa Nsuaem

Northern Region (9 constituencies)

  1. Bimbilla
  2. Daboya-Mankarigu
  3. Kpandai
  4. Nalerigu-Gambaga
  5. Savelugu
  6. Tolon
  7. Wulensi
  8. Yendi
  9. Zabzugu

Bono Region (7 constituencies )

  1. Berekum East
  2. Berekum West
  3. Dormaa Central
  4. Dormaa East
  5. Dormaa West
  6. Jaman South
  7. Sunyani East

Ahafo Region (6 constituencies )

  1. Asunafo North
  2. Asunafo South
  3. Asutifi North
  4. Asutifi South
  5. Tano North
  6. Tano South

Western North Region (5 constituencies)

  1. Aowin
  2. Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai
  3. Juaboso
  4. Sefwi Akontombra
  5. Suaman

Central Region (10 constituencies )

  1. Assin Central
  2. Assin North
  3. Assin South
  4. Awutu Senya East
  5. Cape Coast North
  6. Cape Coast South
  7. Effutu
  8. Gomoa West
  9. Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem
  10. Mfantsiman
