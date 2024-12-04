Elections 2024: Here’s a tall list of all the constituencies NPP is likely to win

With 3 days to 2024’s general elections, GhPage Media has made a comprehensive list of all the constituencies NPP is likely to win after the elections.

Take a look at the list below to know more…

Ashanti Region (42 constituencies)

Adansi Asokwa Adansi North Adansi South Afigya Kwabre North Afigya Kwabre South Ahafo Ano North Ahafo Ano South East Ahafo Ano South West Asante Akim Central Asante Akim North Asante Akim South Atwima Kwanwoma Atwima Mponua Atwima Nwabiagya North Atwima Nwabiagya South Bantama Bekwai Bosome Freho Bosomtwe Effiduase-Asokore Ejisu Ejura-Sekyedumase Juaben Kumawu Kwabre East Kwadaso Mampong Manhyia North Manhyia South Nhyiaeso Nkawie (Offinso North) Nsuta-Kwaman-Beposo Obuasi East Obuasi West Offinso South Oforikrom Old Tafo Sekyere Afram Plains Sekyere Central Sekyere East Sekyere Kumawu Suame

Eastern Region (25 constituencies)

Abirem Abetifi Abuakwa North Abuakwa South Achiase Akim Oda Akim Swedru Atiwa East Atiwa West Ayensuano Fanteakwa North Fanteakwa South Kade Mpraeso New Juaben North New Juaben South Nkawkaw Nsawam-Adoagyiri Ofoase-Ayirebi Okere Upper Manya Krobo Suhum Abirem Lower West Akim Akropong

Greater Accra Region (14 constituencies )

Ablekuma Central Ablekuma North Ablekuma West Adenta Ayawaso Central Ayawaso East Ayawaso West Wuogon Dome Kwabenya Korle Klottey Krowor Ledzokuku Madina Okaikwei Central Okaikwei North

Western Region (13 constituencies )

Ahanta West Amenfi Central Amenfi East Amenfi West Effia Essikado-Ketan Jomoro Mpohor Prestea Huni-Valley Sekondi Shama Takoradi Tarkwa Nsuaem

Northern Region (9 constituencies)

Bimbilla Daboya-Mankarigu Kpandai Nalerigu-Gambaga Savelugu Tolon Wulensi Yendi Zabzugu

Bono Region (7 constituencies )

Berekum East Berekum West Dormaa Central Dormaa East Dormaa West Jaman South Sunyani East

Ahafo Region (6 constituencies )

Asunafo North Asunafo South Asutifi North Asutifi South Tano North Tano South

Western North Region (5 constituencies)

Aowin Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Juaboso Sefwi Akontombra Suaman

Central Region (10 constituencies )