Elections 2024: Here’s a tall list of all the constituencies NPP is likely to win

With 3 days to 2024’s general elections, GhPage Media has made a comprehensive list of all the constituencies NPP is likely to win after the elections.
Take a look at the list below to know more…
Ashanti Region (42 constituencies)
- Adansi Asokwa
- Adansi North
- Adansi South
- Afigya Kwabre North
- Afigya Kwabre South
- Ahafo Ano North
- Ahafo Ano South East
- Ahafo Ano South West
- Asante Akim Central
- Asante Akim North
- Asante Akim South
- Atwima Kwanwoma
- Atwima Mponua
- Atwima Nwabiagya North
- Atwima Nwabiagya South
- Bantama
- Bekwai
- Bosome Freho
- Bosomtwe
- Effiduase-Asokore
- Ejisu
- Ejura-Sekyedumase
- Juaben
- Kumawu
- Kwabre East
- Kwadaso
- Mampong
- Manhyia North
- Manhyia South
- Nhyiaeso
- Nkawie (Offinso North)
- Nsuta-Kwaman-Beposo
- Obuasi East
- Obuasi West
- Offinso South
- Oforikrom
- Old Tafo
- Sekyere Afram Plains
- Sekyere Central
- Sekyere East
- Sekyere Kumawu
- Suame
Eastern Region (25 constituencies)
- Abirem
- Abetifi
- Abuakwa North
- Abuakwa South
- Achiase
- Akim Oda
- Akim Swedru
- Atiwa East
- Atiwa West
- Ayensuano
- Fanteakwa North
- Fanteakwa South
- Kade
- Mpraeso
- New Juaben North
- New Juaben South
- Nkawkaw
- Nsawam-Adoagyiri
- Ofoase-Ayirebi
- Okere
- Upper Manya Krobo
- Suhum
- Lower West Akim
- Akropong
Greater Accra Region (14 constituencies )
- Ablekuma Central
- Ablekuma North
- Ablekuma West
- Adenta
- Ayawaso Central
- Ayawaso East
- Ayawaso West Wuogon
- Dome Kwabenya
- Korle Klottey
- Krowor
- Ledzokuku
- Madina
- Okaikwei Central
- Okaikwei North
Western Region (13 constituencies )
- Ahanta West
- Amenfi Central
- Amenfi East
- Amenfi West
- Effia
- Essikado-Ketan
- Jomoro
- Mpohor
- Prestea Huni-Valley
- Sekondi
- Shama
- Takoradi
- Tarkwa Nsuaem
Northern Region (9 constituencies)
- Bimbilla
- Daboya-Mankarigu
- Kpandai
- Nalerigu-Gambaga
- Savelugu
- Tolon
- Wulensi
- Yendi
- Zabzugu
Bono Region (7 constituencies )
- Berekum East
- Berekum West
- Dormaa Central
- Dormaa East
- Dormaa West
- Jaman South
- Sunyani East
Ahafo Region (6 constituencies )
- Asunafo North
- Asunafo South
- Asutifi North
- Asutifi South
- Tano North
- Tano South
Western North Region (5 constituencies)
- Aowin
- Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai
- Juaboso
- Sefwi Akontombra
- Suaman
Central Region (10 constituencies )
- Assin Central
- Assin North
- Assin South
- Awutu Senya East
- Cape Coast North
- Cape Coast South
- Effutu
- Gomoa West
- Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem
- Mfantsiman